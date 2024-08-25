Blue Valley Tigers using semi-final setback as fuel for 2024 campaign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Valley Tigers are ready to make their mark this season with a clear message.

"Be ready for us," said senior cornerback Patrick Dennis.

After last year’s semi-final loss to Gardner, which cost them a shot at the state title, the Tigers are using that setback as fuel for their 2024 campaign.

“Gardner earned the state championship. They beat us soundly in the semi-finals,” said Allen Terrell, Blue Valley’s head football coach. “Our kids recognize the difference, and we’ve worked hard since then to close that gap with a senior-led group.”

KSHB 41

Senior wide receiver Jack Hopper acknowledged last year's struggles, particularly in moving the ball and scoring points.

"This summer, we’ve focused on improving those areas," Hopper said.

KSHB 41

Blue Valley is dropping from 6A to 5A this season, but the team’s goal remains unchanged: win the 5A state title.

“We’re dropping down to 5A, so our expectation is to win the 5A state title,” Terrell said.

However, Dennis warned the shift may present new challenges.

“It might be tougher because we’ll face teams like Mill Valley," he said. "Aquinas moved up, and a few other teams came down. So, expect the same challenges as last year, but it might be tougher."

KSHB 41

Hopper is optimistic despite the increased competition.

“It’s going to be hard with many good teams in 5A, but it’s more about focusing on ourselves and trying to get those wins,” he said.

The Tigers’ offensive line, which returns intact this season, is expected to be a key strength.

KSHB 41

Blue Valley will open the season against Blue Valley Southwest.

“I want to play right now,” Dennis said. “That’s all I’ve got to say.”

