Center High School coach nominated for 2022 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A little more than a month after being named the coach of the year in Kansas City, Bryan DeLong now looks to receive national coaching honors.

DeLong, who just finished his 14th season as the head coach for the Center High School Yellowjackets, was nominated by the Chiefs for the 2022 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.

During his time at Center, DeLong has amassed a 111-44 record, four district titles and four trips to the state quarterfinals.

DeLong was honored as the 2022 winner of the Eric Driskell coach of the year in the Kansas City area during the Simone Awards in December.

After struggling during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, DeLong returned the Yellowjackets back to prominence in 2022, going 11-1. The double-digit season was the first since 2019 and the team's best record in over 13 years.

A major key to the Yellowjackets' success was a brick-wall defense, which allowed under 20 points in all but four games.

Among the most notable wins was a 53-27 victory against Pleasant Hill when both teams entered the matchup undefeated. With the win, the team nailed down its first Missouri River Valley Conference West title since joining the league four years ago.

Center's season came to an end in the quarterfinals against Smithville, the then-defending Class 4 champs.

For the first time, two coaches will win the 2022 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, one for each NFL conference.