Center High School LB Dirac Tsafack named Bobby Bell Award winner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a terrific 11-1 season for the Yellowjackets of Center High School in Missouri, a key member of its defense is getting recognized for that success.

Center senior line backer Dirac Tsafack has been named the Bobby Bell Award winner.

The award honors the best linebacker, offensive or defensive lineman from schools in Classes 1-4 in the Kansas City area.

It was a rebound season for Center High School.

After going the last two seasons with a .500 record or close to it, the Yellowjackets rebounded and recorded their most wins since 2009.

A key part of that reason was the defense.

The Yellowjackets defense was able to keep opponents under 20 points eight times this season, including six times where the defense held opponents to under 10 points.

Tsafack was a key part of that defense, collecting 118 tackles, including 24 tackles for loss, six sacks and three forced fumbles this season. He also racked up a defensive touchdown too — a 37-yard scoop and score.

Tsafack is the second Center linebacker to receive the award. Maliek Collins won the award in 2012. Collins is now currently in the NFL with the Houston Texans.

Ultimately, the Yellowjackets fell short of its goal of reaching a state championship game for the first time since 1988, getting shut out 20-0 by Smithville Missouri Class 4 quarterfinal.

Other awards finalists include Smithville senior defensive lineman Dawson Strickland, junior Pleasant Hill linebacker Brayden Bush and Piper senior offensive/defensive lineman Cameron Beebe.

The Bobby Well Award is the second award to be announced this year’s Simone Awards Presented by The McCarthy Auto Group.

Bishop Miege wide receiver Isaiah Coppage kicked off the week winning the Otis Taylor Award given to the best tight end/wide receiver in the Kansas City area.

The Simone Awards will be announced throughout the entire week and will wrap up with the Simeone Award Winner, which will be announced on Dec. 6 at the winner's high school.

