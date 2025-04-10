DiRenna Award finalists revealed; winners announced Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’ll find out Thursday night which high school boys and girls basketball players will win the 2025 DiRenna Awards.
Since 1954, the DiRenna Awards have recognized the top boys and girls players across the Kansas City area.
Earlier this week, we told you about the semi-finalists for this year’s awards.
Here’s a look at the five finalists for boys and girls:
Female finalists:
- Addison Bjorn, Jr., Park Hill South
- Jaliya Davis, Sr., Blue Valley North
- Asia Lee, Jr., Olathe North
- Eve Long, So., Olathe South
- Ava Miles, Jr., Staley
Male finalists:
- Corbin Allen, Sr., Oak Park
- Nic Anderson, Sr., Olathe South
- Eli Herbert, Jr., Grain Valley
- Ramelo Smith, Sr., Raytown
- Keaton Wagler, Sr., Shawnee Mission Northwest
Winners for this year’s DiRenna Awards will be revealed in a special ceremony at 6:30 p.m. tonight on KSHB.com.
You can learn more about the DiRenna Awards online.
—