DiRenna Award finalists revealed; winners announced Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’ll find out Thursday night which high school boys and girls basketball players will win the 2025 DiRenna Awards.

Since 1954, the DiRenna Awards have recognized the top boys and girls players across the Kansas City area.

Earlier this week, we told you about the semi-finalists for this year’s awards.

Here’s a look at the five finalists for boys and girls:

Female finalists:



Addison Bjorn, Jr., Park Hill South

Jaliya Davis, Sr., Blue Valley North

Asia Lee, Jr., Olathe North

Eve Long, So., Olathe South

Ava Miles, Jr., Staley

Male finalists:



Corbin Allen, Sr., Oak Park

Nic Anderson, Sr., Olathe South

Eli Herbert, Jr., Grain Valley

Ramelo Smith, Sr., Raytown

Keaton Wagler, Sr., Shawnee Mission Northwest

Winners for this year’s DiRenna Awards will be revealed in a special ceremony at 6:30 p.m. tonight on KSHB.com.

You can learn more about the DiRenna Awards online.

