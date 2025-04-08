Kansas City-area DiRenna Awards semi-finalists announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City-area high school basketball community is set to gather Thursday to recognize the best boys and girls high school basketball players from the 2024-25 season.
The DiRenna Awards have been honoring the area’s best basketball players since 1954.
The top boys and girls players will be announced in a special presentation set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 10. You can stream the presentation live on kshb.com.
Here’s a look at the semifinalists who were announced earlier this year:
Male semifinalists:
- Corbin Allen, Sr., Oak Park
- Nic Anderson, Sr., Olathe South
- Caleb Estes, Sr., Oak Park
- Mav Hawkins, Jr., Pembroke Hill
- Eli Herbert, Jr., Grain Valley
- Carter Kaifes, Sr., Mill Valley
- PJ Moore, Sr., Piper
- Ramelo Smith, Sr., Raytown
- Ethan Taylor, Jr., Shawnee Mission Northwest
- Keaton Wagler, Sr., Shawnee Mission Northwest
Female semifinalists:
- Addison Bjorn, Jr., Park Hill South
- Jaliya Davis, Sr., Blue Valley North
- Makenzie Farmer, Sr., De Soto
- Mary Grant, Jr., Bishop Miege
- Asia Lee, Jr., Olathe North
- Eve Long, So., Olathe South
- Destiny Manyawu, So., Staley
- Ava Miles, Jr., Staley
- Aubrey Shaw, Sr., Blue Valley North
- Antil Snoddy, Jr., Lee’s Summit North
Check back late Wednesday night as we update the list to include the finalists for this year's awards.
You can learn more about the awards and see previous winners on the DiRenna Awards’ website.
