Kansas City-area DiRenna Awards semi-finalists announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City-area high school basketball community is set to gather Thursday to recognize the best boys and girls high school basketball players from the 2024-25 season.

The DiRenna Awards have been honoring the area’s best basketball players since 1954.

The top boys and girls players will be announced in a special presentation set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 10. You can stream the presentation live on kshb.com.

Here’s a look at the semifinalists who were announced earlier this year:

Male semifinalists:



Corbin Allen, Sr., Oak Park

Nic Anderson, Sr., Olathe South

Caleb Estes, Sr., Oak Park

Mav Hawkins, Jr., Pembroke Hill

Eli Herbert, Jr., Grain Valley

Carter Kaifes, Sr., Mill Valley

PJ Moore, Sr., Piper

Ramelo Smith, Sr., Raytown

Ethan Taylor, Jr., Shawnee Mission Northwest

Keaton Wagler, Sr., Shawnee Mission Northwest

Female semifinalists:



Addison Bjorn, Jr., Park Hill South

Jaliya Davis, Sr., Blue Valley North

Makenzie Farmer, Sr., De Soto

Mary Grant, Jr., Bishop Miege

Asia Lee, Jr., Olathe North

Eve Long, So., Olathe South

Destiny Manyawu, So., Staley

Ava Miles, Jr., Staley

Aubrey Shaw, Sr., Blue Valley North

Antil Snoddy, Jr., Lee’s Summit North

Check back late Wednesday night as we update the list to include the finalists for this year's awards.

You can learn more about the awards and see previous winners on the DiRenna Awards’ website.

—