Double-digit performances score Victoria Swingle Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School junior, Victoria Swingle, has made her return to the basketball court known.

Last week, Swingle made her return from an injury she thought would prevent her from playing her junior year.

Running point in each of the Guardians' three games last week, Swingle recorded double digit points.

She's a top scorer and leader of the team that's looking to keep a championship streak alive.

"Well, it's exciting to be back on the team, especially because I'm one of the leaders," said Swingle. "I can be out there and help lead my team and guide them. We're a three-peat district champions, so hopefully this year, that's our goal is to win district championship and also hopefully make it to state."

The Guardians are 5-7 on the season.