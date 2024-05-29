Double trouble: Blue Springs High School twin pitchers leading Wildcats to state semifinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Playing and pitching together for the Gibler twins is whatever.

“He always wants to be better than me; I always want to be better than him," said Cole Gibler, a senior pitcher at Blue Springs High School.

For opponents, it's been a big deal — double trouble. Nick and Cole Gibler are twinning and winning.

“They’ve developed themselves into these pitching machines," said Tim McElligott, Blue Springs varsity baseball coach. "Their work ethic I’ve never seen; what they do on their own is incredible.”

They're not identical, nor are their stats, but pretty close.

“We help each other; we play the same position, so we get info from one another, and it makes us each better," said Nick Gibler, a senior pitcher at Blue Springs High School and the brother of Cole Gibler.

Cole Gibler got the win in the district semifinal game over Blue Springs South, and Nick got the win in the district championship game against Grain Valley.

“Both of them are 6-1 on the year," McElligott said. "I think Cole’s ERA is 1.3 and Nick’s is 1.4, so they kind of battle back and forth."

Cole Gibler will get the start this Friday when Blue Springs meets Francis Howell in the Missouri Class 6 semifinals.

“I want to get a ring at the end of the year; I think that’s what I’m really focused on," Cole Gibler said.

The Wildcats fell short last year, they were just five outs away from the championship game.

“We’ve been playing, some of us, 3-4 years on this team, so it would just mean a ton to each of us and our hard work," Nick Gibler. said.

—