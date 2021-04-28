Ed Fritz announces retirement as boys basketball coach at Blue Valley Northwest High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Valley Northwest High School's boys basketball coach Ed Fritz has announced his retirement.

During his time with the program, Fritz has led the team to five state championships in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Fritz has 677 wins with the Huskies and in 2017, he was inducted into the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Before his time at BVNW, Fritz was the head coach at Center High School for 15 years.

He also coached at the collegiate level as the head coach at Baker University and an assistant at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

