Eudora football working to win first 3 steps

EUDORA, Kan. — It's as easy as one, two, three for Eudora football.

"The first three steps," said Connor Watson, Cardinal quarterback.

The steps that begin every play; those are what matter the most for Eudora.

"Win your first three steps," Watson said.

Don't get them wrong, all the steps after that matter, too. Just not as much as the first three.

"As soon as that ball is snapped, if you're not winning the first three steps, then what are you doing?" said Braeden VanDonge, slot back and linebacker.

The motto is especially important for head coach Drew Steffen's flexbone offense, which relies on timing and reads.

"We've got to win our first three steps," Steffen said. "If we win our first three steps, we're going to give ourselves a chance."

Watson echoed Steffen's optimism loud and clear.

"I like being vocal," he said. "I'm a very vocal guy. In the classroom, I do talk a lot sometimes."

Teammates and coaches say he's the perfect guy for that position.

"When you've got a quarterback that's vocal and you've got other seniors that are vocal, then good things can happen," Steffen said.

After those first three steps, the Cardinals plan on winning a lot more.

"Same expectations," VanDonge said. "Make it to the 4A State Championship."

