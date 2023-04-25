Watch Now
Former KU great Sherron Collins named head boys basketball coach at Oak Park High School

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Kansas' Sherron Collins addresses the media during an NCAA college basketball press conference, Friday, March 19, 2010, in Oklahoma City. Kansas will play Northern Iowa in a second-round game, Saturday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 8:46 PM, Apr 24, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Legendary former KU guard Sherron Collins was named head boys basketball coach at Oak Park High School in the Northland.

The announcement came Monday night from the North Kansas City School District.

Collins met with players after he was introduced, according to the school district.

Collins was a member of the 2008 KU men's national basketball championship team.

He was a two-time All Big 12 selection, a two-time Consensus All-American and has his jersey hanging in a place of honor on a wall at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Oak Park boys basketball team finished the 2022-23 season with a 26-2 record.

Collins, 36, spent last season as the head coach at Lawrence Free State High School.

