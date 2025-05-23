Freshman’s walk-off home run sends Blue Valley North to state for first time since 2002

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two outs. Full count. Bottom of the eighth.

It was the kind of moment athletes dream about.

For Blue Valley North freshman, Addy Hull, it was a dream come true.

“I didn’t even think it was going to be out of the park,” Hull said. “I was rounding first base, and I saw the outfielders slowly walking back. I was like, ‘Where’s the ball?’ Then everyone just goes crazy. They’re running to home plate—and that’s when I knew.”

Hull hit a walk-off home run Wednesday to lift the Mustangs to a regional championship and send the team to the state tournament for the first time since 2002. Blue Valley North hasn’t won a state title since 1993.

“She is where you would mentally expect an upperclassman to be when she steps into the box,” said head coach Stevie Gibson.

Hull came through not just once, but twice in the game.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, she laid down a bunt to drive in a run and tie the game against Olathe East at 4–4.

The home run was Hull’s first of her high school career. It also marked her first regional championship and first trip to the state tournament.

“I’ve re-watched it a million times,” Hull said. “Posted it on my Snap story.”

As for the celebration? That part didn’t quite go as planned.

“I had been planning it in my head. I was going to come in like a plane. I had everything mapped out,” Hull said, laughing. “But all I could do was just jog.”