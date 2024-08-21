Gene Weir brings winning legacy to Blue Valley North in 1st year as head coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gene Weir, the new head football coach at Blue Valley North, is diving into his role with enthusiasm and experience.

“I like coaching," Weir said. "I have no intention of quitting or even thinking about retirement."

Known for his impressive coaching career and multiple state championships, Weir is stepping in as the Mustangs' third head coach in three years.

Despite the team’s challenging 1-17 record over the past two seasons, there's a renewed sense of hope and optimism.

Senior linebacker and defensive lineman Braylon Johnson is one of the players feeling this renewed energy.

"We all know that this team can win; we all know that we're going to be something special," Johnson said. "We feel like he's going to be the one to bring us there."

Senior tight end Quentin Wallace echoed this excitement.

"Coming in, I knew Coach Weir had a great past with a bunch of state championships and all that," Wallace said "So I was pretty excited."

Weir understands the challenge ahead but is confident in his approach.

"That kind of wears on them a bit, so we'll buy in, work hard; our kids work really hard," he said. "I think we'll surprise people. We will be competitive every time we play. I hope that doesn't sound overconfident or anything, it's just the way I think. We're going to be competitive, and we're going to play hard, and our community's going to be happy."

As Blue Valley North prepares to open the season against Blue Valley Northwest, there's a real sense of anticipation.

"I'm really excited," Johnson said. "I know we're going to be something special."

—