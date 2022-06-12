Hogan Prep senior breaks track records without a track

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After balancing three sports in high school, Hogan Prep 2022 graduate Dyimond Walker now has his sights set on his collegiate career. The grad excelled in football, basketball and track and field.

“I always got something to do. You know as soon as one sport is done, you are onto the next,” Walker said. “I’m just a go-getter, you know I like the challenge, I like good competition.”

While Hogan Prep does not have a track on campus — using pavement, sidewalks, hallways, hills and a parking lot for practice — the imperfect conditions never seemed to bother Walker.

He found success along the way, racking up a considerable amount of hardware.

Walker became a seven-time all-state and two-time state champ while owning the school record in the 400-meter, 800-meter, 1600-meter and the 4x800-meter and 4x400-meter relays.

“He is a testament to what hard work can do when you really work hard,” said head track and field coach Roosevelt Gipson, also known as Coach Rosey.

Coach Rosey, a Hogan Prep grad himself, says all of Walker's accomplishments prove hard work can overcome any obstacle.

“You gotta just work hard for what you want because nothing comes easy," Walker said.

This past track season, Walker helped lead his team to a 4x400-meter relay first-place finish with a 47.92 split as the anchor leg. He also won the open 400-meter in Missouri Class 3 with a time of 48.44, the first-ever Hogan Prep athlete to win an individual race at state.

