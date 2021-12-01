Husky honored: BVNW senior snags Athlete of the Week award

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It’s a good week to be a Blue Valley Northwest Husky.

Head Coach Clint Rider and his team capped a 12-1 season with a Kansas 6A state title Saturday, completing a dream season in style.

“Our defense was just underrated all year, especially what they did in the playoffs,” Rider said of his unit.

Senior Drew Kaufman helped stabilize the unit with six tackles en route to the win, and this week’s Hyvee Athlete of the Week honors.

“The way the guy plays football is how you want every kid to play football,” Rider said. “He's fast, he's physical and he'll fly around and make big plays.”

Kaufman said he is still pinching himself as he prepares to claim state.

“It's still surreal even today, I haven't really processed it in my mind. Saturday was insane,” Kaufman said.

