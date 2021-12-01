Watch
SportsLocal SportsHigh School

Actions

Husky honored: BVNW senior snags Athlete of the Week award

Drew Kaufman tackles 6 en route to Kansas 6A title
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Aaron Ladd / KSHB 41 SPORTS
“Our defense was just underrated all year, especially what they did in the playoffs,” Rider said of his unit. Senior Drew Kaufman helped stabilize the unit with six tackles en route to the win and this week’s Hyvee Athlete of the Week honors.
DREW KAUFMAN
Posted at 5:00 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 18:00:34-05

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It’s a good week to be a Blue Valley Northwest Husky.

Head Coach Clint Rider and his team capped a 12-1 season with a Kansas 6A state title Saturday, completing a dream season in style.

“Our defense was just underrated all year, especially what they did in the playoffs,” Rider said of his unit.

Senior Drew Kaufman helped stabilize the unit with six tackles en route to the win, and this week’s Hyvee Athlete of the Week honors.

“The way the guy plays football is how you want every kid to play football,” Rider said. “He's fast, he's physical and he'll fly around and make big plays.”

Kaufman said he is still pinching himself as he prepares to claim state.

“It's still surreal even today, I haven't really processed it in my mind. Saturday was insane,” Kaufman said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo