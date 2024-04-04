Hy-Vee and Pepsi Athlete of the week: Liberty North’s Trey Snyder breaks school’s all-time hit record

LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty North baseball has a new all-time hits record holder.

"It's just an honor to be on that list with so many great players," Trey Snyder, shortstop for Liberty North, said Wednesday.

The four-year starter broke the schools all-time hits record with a lead-off homerun against Rockhurst.

With this swing (Leadoff 💣 on first pitch of the game) Trey Snyder becomes the all time hit leader in Liberty North history! A lot of great players on that list—Congratulations! Plenty more to come! #RFB pic.twitter.com/WPxv6bW311 — LNHS_Baseball (@LNEagleBaseball) March 27, 2024

“Trey is one of a kind,” Liberty North baseball coach Ryan Stegall said. “If you come out here and watch him play, he just makes everything look easy. Whether it's in the field at the plates, running the pads."

Snyder’s record-setting start to his senior year made him a no-brainer for KSHB 41’s Hy-Vee and Pepsi Athlete of the Week award.

“It's an honor. I know a lot of great players have been it, and I continue to try and do my best," Snyder said.

