Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Blue Valley Southwest golfer Hillary Currier

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Adding another trophy to her display is Blue Valley Southwest senior golfer, Hillary Currier.

"She is right now sitting in first place in our league," said Dustin Leochner, girls golf coach at Blue Valley Southwest.

Not only is Currier sitting in first place in the league, she's also recording an undefeated season so far.

"I've been undefeated so far and I've also broken the school record twice this year," Currier said. "I broke my own from last year and then again in the tournament right after that."

All of her accomplishments have Currier ranked third in the state of Kansas.

"She's a scratch golfer, so we're trying to bring our young kids along and build it around her," Leochner said.

The lone senior takes her role seriously. When she's not hitting the links, Currier tells KSHB 41 her focus doesn't "fade."

"I watch golf," Currier said.

One of her favorites is Dustin Johnson and Nelly Korda is a close second.

Teeing herself up for success as she finishes out the season, Currier hopes to bring home her first state title.

It's a doable goal as she's the best golfer in the Blue Valley School District.

"I think I'm at a pretty good start, if I can keep practicing the way I'm practicing and playing how I've been playing, I think I'll be on a good track at state and hopefully I can come home with that title," she said.

—