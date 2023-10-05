Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Blue Valley's Hadley Neese

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The time it took for Hadley Neese to score her eye-opening round is humbling to other golfers.

"I've been playing for three years," said Neese.

As in, Hadley Neese has only been playing golf for three years, yet she's already one of the best in the city and in the state of Kansas.

"They're surprised," Neese said about people when they find out. "They're like, 'I don't want to talk to you."

They're especially miffed when they hear about Hadley's round last week in the first leg of the girls' East Kansas League championship.

The Blue Valley junior fired a 66 to win the event by one stroke.

She knew she was on pace for a record day after nine holes.

"Everybody I was playing with was like, 'Are you three under (par)? Are you 3-under?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm three under."

She equaled that round on the back nine and finished six under.

Her previous best round was 70.

"Everything was going right. I think I had 28 putts, so a lot lower than I usually have," said Neese. "I think i hit like 17 greens in regulation."

Neese finished ninth at the state competition as a sophomore and sixth as a freshman.

She's got bigger goals this year.

"This year I'm having a really good season. So I'm hoping that i can win."

Yeah, this relatively new venture of golf has become a habit.

"I'm addicted," she said.

