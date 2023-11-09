Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Blue Valley’s versatile punter also leads team in tackles

STILLWELL, Kan. — Blue Valley junior Maguire Richman is a jack-of-all trades.

“He gets things very quickly, and plays very fast,” Blue Valley head coach Allen Terrell said of his standout linebacker, who also gets reps at punter, kicker and tight end.

Richman said though it's challenging, he enjoys playing multiple positions.

“[It is] definitely hard,” Richman said of multitasking. “I definitely get tired out there, but my buddies keep me motivated, telling me, 'Get in there, man. Hurry up and get your butt in there.'"

Richman led the Kansas Class 6A in total tackles as a sophomore.

Ahead of a pivotal playoff game against Olathe North Friday night, Richman’s standout performances on both sides of the ball earned him the KSHB 41 Hy-Vee High School Athlete of the Week award.

“Another great honor, but another step in my journey and just a blessing,” Richman said.

Terrell said Richman is also excellent off the field.

“He is a student of the game and has even expressed an interest at one point possibly coaching down the road," Terrell said. "He's also just an exemplary student-athlete; he carries over a 4.0 GPA and is just a wonderful kid."

