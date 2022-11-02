Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Carlie Cisneros’ stellar showing leads Liberty North back to semis

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Liberty North Eagles are soaring back to volleyball's final four on the back of junior Carlie Cisneros.

“She is a spark plug,” said Katie Dowden, head coach at Liberty North. “You can't miss her when she hits, she is someone that brings a lot of joy, has fun with her teammates, loves the game, loves the sport."

Cisneros delivered when her team needed it the most in Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup against St. Teresa’s, pacing the team in kills en route to victory.

For her effort, she was awarded KSHB 41's Hy-Vee High School Athlete of the week honors.

“I was able to lean on my teammates a lot and they were able to lean on me,” Cisneros said.

On Thursday, the team heads to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, for the state semifinals.

“If they need something, they know they can always come to me,” Cisneros said.

