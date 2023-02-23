Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Colby King runs away with record and award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Colby King loves to do what most kids his age do not - run.

King, a senior at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, holds the school record for the 5K, which is 3.1 miles.

“My best (time) is 14:50," said King.

King topped his former teammate Logan Segar's time.

“It was pretty incredible because my teammate last year, Logan Segar, he was just like a god amongst us, he was just super fast," said King.

King's accomplishments don't stop there.

King was recently named Gatorade Kansas Boys Cross Country Player of the Year, a title that's almost as long as he runs.

“I’ve always wanted my name up there, to be put up there with the old Aquinas greats, and it’s cool that I’m going to be one of them," said King.

King's coach, Justin Wrigley, wasn't always sure King would stick with cross country. King used the sport to keep in shape for lacrosse, but focusing more on cross country paid off.

“Two years later, he was a track and field state champion and then a cross country state champion the year after that and his story just keeps getting better and better," said Wrigley, St. Thomas Aquinas Cross County Coach.

The race isn't over yet for King.

His track and field season is getting underway and then he plans to run off to Iowa State to continue his cross country career.

“My freshman year goal is to hopefully run at Big 12, the conference meet, that’s kind of shooting for the stars, but you never know what’s going to happen," said King.