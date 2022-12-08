Watch Now
Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: East Buchanan RB Trevor Klein leads Bulldogs to 2nd straight state title

Klein racked up 10 touchdowns in final 2 games
East Buchana junior Trevor Klein
Posted at 7:17 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 20:17:56-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last weekend, East Buchanan took home its second consecutive state title in Missouri Class 1, much thanks to junior running back Trevor Klein.

Despite his 5-foot-7 stature, when Klein steps on the field, he's ready to collect.

East Buchanan head coach Dan Ritter talked about what makes Klein so dangerous.

"He's the type of kid that can embarrass kids," Ritter said. "What's cool about him is, he'll juke a kid out and then a second later the next defender comes, and he stiff arms them out of bounds."

The junior running back is even drawing comparisons to a recent Big 12 champ

"He's the high school version of Deuce Vaughn from K-state," Ritter said. "He does the same thing, he changes directions quickly and controls his body in space really well."

The back-to-back state champ racked up 10 touchdowns over the last two games alone, but they weren't all rushing.

Klein explained he's always ready to go, even if that means utilizing his versatility.

"Mainly every down, sometimes I go out to receiver," he said.

Klein credited his teammates and coaching staff for all the success, and shared Ritter's motto.

"Give credit and take blame, he preaches that and obviously it makes you a better person, just being around him," Klein said.

The chemistry in the locker room clearly transitioned onto the field, as Klein rushed for over 2,000 his junior year, an increase from his sophomore year.

