Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Jaliya Davis, Blue Valley North

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — No one dominates the court quite like Blue Valley North High School girls basketball forward Jaliya Davis.

“I kind of just stay in my own game, just play the game that I know and it'll all work out,” the senior says.

The five-star forward is a beast on the boards.

“I think rebounding is so important for second opportunities and just getting put backs,” she says.

Jaliya’s coach Ann Fritz offered praise for her style.

“She's very relentless,” Fritz says. “She takes a lot of contact in there but keeps plucking away.”

That persistence helped Jaliya to a 28-point performance in the Mustang’s season opener.

While there’s lots of season left, the senior hopes it’ll end with a state title.

“Gonna be a good season this year,” Jaliya said. “Hopefully get another ring.”

Jaliya’s college career will keep her close to home.

“I’ve always looked up to people from my area who go to Kansas, so just being able to add on to the legacy is a good feeling,” she says.

—