Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Larry Porter tops Missouri receivers in new era for Raytown Football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a remarkable turnaround from last season, the Raytown High School Blue Jays are gearing up for the playoffs with a 5-4 record under first-year head coach Anthony Morgan.

The team struggled last year, finishing with just one win.

Morgan’s leadership has been pivotal, especially in the development of senior wide receiver Larry Porter.

"For him to learn a new offense and put these numbers up is pretty outstanding," Morgan said.

Porter has emerged as a standout player, amassing 72 receptions for over 1,200 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.

"He’s helped us win a lot of games," Morgan said.

In expressing gratitude to his teammates, Porter said, “Shoutout to my quarterback, Geguieffa Williams, for giving me the ball and my o-line. G has come a long way and is putting it right on the money to me.”

The Blue Jays are not just focused on this season's success.

Morgan emphasizes a culture of high expectations, noting, "It’s the standard whenever he does something well — it’s expected."

Porter supports this mindset.

"Even this outstanding season I’m having, he’s always going to say it’s just the standard," Porter said. "Any wide receiver that comes to Raytown, just know you’re going to have a productive year."

As the Blue Jays prepare for their playoff matchup, the team is looking to build on its success.

—