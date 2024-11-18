Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Lee's Summit swimmer Noah Reeves

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Time is ticking away for Noah Reeves

"These past 3 years have gone by fast, but his times have been even faster," said Lee's Summit Swim Coach Ryan Lee.

Reeves, a Lee’s Summit senior swimmer, puts the speed in Speedo.

"I don’t want it to end, but I’m also so excited to see what I can do and see if I can top that full potential," added Reeves.

Reeves also knows a thing or two about putting the record in record-breaker.

"He puts in the work, he takes on all the workouts, all the sets, and makes the most out of them and you can tell by all the records he has broken," said Lee.

The Florida Atlantic commit posted the top 50 M free time in Missouri this season.

"if the trend is right, this will be the year," joked Reeves.

After finishing runner-up in two events at state a year ago, topping the podium became this season's priority.

"Immediately after state last year it, was go time and I’ve been looking forward to this since the end of last year," Reeves said.

And now Reeves gets one final time to finish first and take home a title."This is it," Lee said. "In my opinion, he’s the best swimmer in the state. Now we’re about to show it."

