Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Liberty North’s ace pitcher also bats cleanup

LIBERTY, Mo. — Liberty North’s Tate McGuire does it on both sides of the plate.

The standout senior, and University of Arkansas commit, is an unblemished 6-0 on the season as a starting pitcher.

“He's very special when he gets on the mound,” Liberty North head coach Ryan Stegall said of McGuire.

Stegall continued, “Our pitchers have been awesome this year. Those guys get up, they know their role, they'll get up there and go."

Liberty North hopes to defend its Missouri Class 6 State title in 2023 behind standouts like McGuire, who also bats cleanup for the Eagles.

Still, McGuire knows his success wouldn't be possible without the support of his teammates.

“Without run support and our relievers coming in after me, I wouldn’t be here,” McGuire said.

He took the time to thank them for their role in his success.

“I can't thank you guys enough,” he said. “It's not just me though, it's the whole team. I definitely would not be here without the run support of my hitters and my fellow pitchers."

