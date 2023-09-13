Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Liberty North's Keelan Smith following in his father's footsteps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Liberty North's Keelan Smith is following in his fathers footsteps, only he's knocking it out of the park on the other side of the ball.

"I hope I made him proud," Smith said. "I feel like just every game, I gotta do the best I can just so I don't get scolded afterwards."

It's safe to say that Kansas City Chiefs great Neil Smith was pleased with his son's performance on Friday night as the Eagles visited Rockhurst High School.

"It was incredible, I think everybody was wowed by it, but I think we always knew that, I mean even into his junior year, I knew he was a play maker," said Andy Lierman, head football coach.

Smith had seven catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns on the night.

"Big shout out to my o-line and my quarterback, I mean without them I couldn't be in that position," Smith said.

Friday night's game was the most receiving yards Smith has recorded in his high school career, but that's not what's important to him.

"At the end of the day, it felt better just to get the win against a very good team," Smith said.

After graduation, Smith plans to attend the University of Nebraska and play football, just as his dad did.

