Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Mason Wardlow Shines for the William Chrisman Bears

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the heart of the William Chrisman swim team, sophomore Mason Wardlow is making a splash this season.

With determination and talent, he's quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the pool.

Under the watchful eye of William Chrisman head swim coach Trevor Tomney, Mason is achieving impressive results.

"He’s hitting five-state consideration times in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, and the 200 individual medley," Tomney said.

Wardlow's dedication is evident as he sets his sights on breaking school records.

“My goal this year was to break as many school records as I can, and so far we’ve come close to a lot of them," Mason said.

And he’s not just close — he has already claimed school records in both the 50 free and 100 backstroke.

Tomney noted the significance of Mason’s accomplishments.

"We haven’t had anybody break a school record at Chrisman since 2017," he said.

For Wardlow, the thrill of breaking records only fuels his ambition further.

"It’s a good feeling, but it also makes me hungry for more," he said. "I see the guys who are top eight, top 16 in state, and it makes me want to go for that."

