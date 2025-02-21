Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Mill Valley's Carter Kaifes

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Carter Kaifes of Mill Valley sank a buzzer-beating three-pointer from just past half court to secure a 77-75 win over Shawnee Mission Northwest, the defending state champions.

With just three seconds remaining and Mill Valley down by one, Kaifes knew he had limited time.

"I only had 2 or 3 seconds, so I could only take 2 or 3 dribbles," Kaifes said. "I just got as far as I could, and let it fly."

The game’s final possession unfolded after a quick pass to Kaifes, who took the shot with confidence despite the pressure. As the ball sailed through the air and hit nothing but net, teammates and fans erupted in celebration.

“We were always practicing shots like this,” Kaifes said. “Counting down from five, four, three, two, one… it paid off.”

The dramatic shot echoed a similar moment in Mill Valley’s basketball history. Seven years earlier, Kaifes' older brother, Cooper, made an almost identical game-winning shot to send the team to state. Carter, then in middle school, recalled watching that moment with admiration.

“I remember just wishing that was me,” Kaifes said.

Despite last season’s defeat to Shawnee Mission Northwest in the state tournament, Mill Valley came into this year’s matchup with confidence.

“It gave us a chip on our shoulder,” Kaifes said. “We knew we could beat the best teams in the state.”

The shot has now gained recognition far beyond the Kansas borders, amassing over 20 million views on platforms like TikTok and ESPN.

“People do what social media does, they like it and share it and love it,” said Mill Valley head coach Kurt Bangle. “It was pretty fun to see it take off.”

Kaifes' buzzer-beater not only propelled Mill Valley to victory but also earned him the Hy-Vee High School Athlete of the Week award.

—