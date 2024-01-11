Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Olathe Northwest volleyball star Skyler Pierce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The sky is the limit for this Olathe Northwest High School volleyball star.

"Very seldom do you get an athlete like Skyler coming through our doors," said Patty Phillips, Olathe Northwest's head volleyball coach.

Skyler Pierce already won the 2023 Evelyn Gates Award as the metro area's best girls volleyball player.

"Definitely a memorable season," Pierce said.

She might also be the best girls high school volleyball player in the nation.

Pierce, a senior, was recently named most valuable player of the Under Armour All-American match in Orlando, Florida.

"To win the MVP, it was a little pride as a coach saying, 'I coached her,' but she's very deserving of everything. She works so hard for it," said Phillips.

Even among the best volleyball players, Pierce stood out.

"It was amazing just to be able to be with my teammates, knowing that they had my back and they all trusted me to be that player that they needed on the court, so it was a great experience to be named MVP," said Pierce.

Next up for Pierce is the University of Nebraska. She graduated from Olathe Northwest in December and will head for Lincoln, Nebraska later this month.

"She's just going to blow them away up there" Phillips said. "She's just going to walk right in, show them what she's got," said Phillips.

