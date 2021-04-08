Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Olathe West starting pitcher Kendyl Anderson

OLATHE, Kan. — Starting pitcher Kendyl Anderson delivers on the diamond. From her freshman to her senior year, Anderson has started for the Olathe West High School softball team.

And on Wednesday, she was awarded the Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week.

“I never imagined that I would get Athlete of the Week, but I’m very appreciative," Anderson said.

It might have come as a shock to Anderson, but not to her coach and teammates.

The Owls are three games into the season with a 2-1 record. Anderson has started on the hill all three games.

Cynthia Adams, head softball coach, said Anderson is doing great.

“She’s doing great. She works hard, she’s a definite leader on the team," Adams said.

Batting clean-up is Anderson. Adams said she's the Owls' power hitter.

And when Anderson is not on the mound or in the batter's box, she's setting school records.

In her junior year, she set the school record for powerlifting, squatting 350 pounds and cleaning 195 pounds.

The next challenge for Anderson will be playing college ball for Butler County Community College, a team that's ranked fourth in the National Junior College Athletic Association DI softball poll.

“I’m going to play softball at Butler Community College for Doug Chance, and I’m super, super excited to be playing there," Anderson said.

Olathe West will host Olathe South at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the College Boulevard Activity Center.