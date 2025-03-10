Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Park Hill South's Addison Bjorn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Park Hill South Lady Panthers basketball team is on the prowl, hunting for the first perfect season in program history.

"We didn't bring it up until probably last Tuesday," said Park Hill South head coach Josh Dorr.

Addison Bjorn Park Hill South Athlete of the week

Addison Bjorn is leading the team — in more ways than one.

"Especially coming from my freshman year, I had a lot of great leaders to look up to, so I try to aspire to be like them," said Bjorn, a junior guard. "So, I feel like I share my voice really well around this group of girls."

That voice has resonated around the roster, and for good reason. Bjorn is the top-ranked girls player in Missouri in the Class of 2026.

"It's not that she has to score to make our team successful, she can also be lock down on defense or maybe it's a girl that rebounds really well and she's going to stop that," Dorr said.

KSHB 41 Addison Bjorn

As Bjorn has grown into her 6'2" frame, her hopes of winning a state title and cutting down the nets in March have also blossomed.

"I think this is our time to make a run," Bjorn said. "There's a lot of great competition around us. We have a lot of games to look forward to, and we'll see how it goes."

—