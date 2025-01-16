Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Park Hill South's Avery Hogue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Avery Hogue is off to a fast start in 2025.

"It is amazing that I have some of the best times," Hogue, a swimmer at Park Hill South High School, said.

Hogue already has some of the top times in Missouri Class 2 this season in the 200 meter freestyle and the 100 meter butterfly.

"I have not had many swimmers start at this level," said Park Hill South swim coach Tim Busenhart.

That's because Hogue is just a freshman.

"I didn't know that this was going to be my freshman high school swimming career, but it is awesome," Hogue said.

Hogue's progress in the pool paid off with a podium finish at the COMO Invitational.

The 25-team meet featured some of the top swimmers in the state.

Hogue finished second in the 200 meter freestyle and the 100 meter butterfly.

"She's always happy, but also has this sneaky, 'Hi, I'm gonna go out there and beat you,' attitude,'" Busenhart added.

An attitude like that has Hogue hopeful of a strong finish to the season at the state swim meet.

"I have really big goals in the next four years and hopefully I can reach them," Hogue said.