Hy-Vee Athletes of the Week: Olathe West cross country team continues dominance in sport

OLATHE, Kan. — It's been a decade of dominance so far by Olathe West girls cross country.

"It's definitely a rewarding feeling," said Liz Browning, a senior on the team. "More so this year because we had to work for it."

All that hard work paid off as the Owls took home a fifth-straight Kansas 6A state title.

"It's crazy — it's a whole hand," added fellow senior Lily Brewer. "We were like this for hours."

The fifth title didn't come without its own hurdle.

Olathe West finished tied with Washburn Rural in the team score.

The tiebreaker was determined by the finish of each team's sixth runner.

For the Owls, that was sophomore Brooklyn White, who just a year ago served as the team manager.

"I felt really relieved," said White. "I was just really happy that it wasn't my time to cause us to not win."

The difference-maker in a CC dynasty that epitomizes a team-first culture.

"It's always about Olathe West Owls and how we finish as a team," head coach Kelsey Carbajo said.

