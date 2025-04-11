Hy-Vee Athletes of the Week: St. Thomas Aquinas' Westin and Lincoln Boyle

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Westin and Lincoln Boyle have always had baseball in their blood.

"It's always been in the backyard with my brother," said Westin, a senior shortstop at St. Thomas Aquinas. "We had a little fence and field set up in our backyard. We'd go out and play almost every night."

The Boyle brothers were destined to play on the diamond and to suit up side by side.

"I'd say he's taught more to me than I've taught to him," added Lincoln, a junior pitcher. "He's a great role model, great leader on the team and he's taught me everything I know."

"He played up with me ever since we were young and that's always been awesome playing with him," Westin said.

Both brothers are two of several talented players on Aquinas' roster.

Westin will play in college at Purdue while Lincoln is committed to Arkansas.

"I know they feel that outside pressure of wanting to perform, but they've handled that exceptionally well," said Aquinas Head Coach Rick Sabath. "They're really mature guys."

Part of that maturity is shown through their desire for team success, not individual glory.

With one final season to suit up on the same team, Westin and Lincoln want to make the most of the moment and finish out the year with a 2nd straight state title.

"We go in knowing we're going to get everybody's best and we look forward to it," said Westin. "We don't want to play any free games. We want competitive baseball games every game."

—