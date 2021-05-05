Hy-Vee High School Athlete of the Week: Kobe Shahib, Raytown South boys golf

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From cheers on the basketball court to golf claps on the course, Raytown South senior golfer Kobe Shahib is a student-athlete his peers and coaches applaud.

He's also this week's HyVee High School Athlete of the Week.

“The other day after the match on Monday, (Shahib) stayed after the match and hit balls on the range because he’s continually trying to get better and he’s continually trying to work," Cardinals golf coach Dan Porter said. "It’s a true passion of his; it’s not just a hobby."

Shahib earned second team All-Suburban Conference Blue honors in basketball during the winter and hopes to finish golf season strong as well.

“I started off with my father," Shaib said. "I started off playing the game of golf at the age of 4. Then, growing up, I started playing basketball at the age of 6 and was just going back and forth the rest of my life."

After earning a medal at the conference golf tournament, Shahib and his team played a practice round on Wednesday at Paradise Point in Smithville.

With the district tournament on Monday, Shahib hopes he can tee him up for a potential college golf scholarship with another impressive performance.

Porter believes Shaib can do it.

“Those guys are good every single day that they’re out there, so I think just improving on that consistency and being able to do that day in and day out will be the big change that every golfer has to face when they move on to that next level," Porter said.

Shahib has not committed to a college yet, but he is chipping away at the list of schools he's interested in attending.