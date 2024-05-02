Hy-Vee & Pepsi Athlete of the Week: Blue Valley North track standout Delia Gregory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's hard to know where to start when describing Delia Gregory record-shattering track season.

"She's broken the 100, 200 and 400 meter records for the school," said Brandon Pierce, Blue Valley North track & field coach.

Gregory, a junior, has the fastest 400 meter time this season in Kansas and the second-fastest 200 meter time in the state.

"It's been like a breakthrough, honestly," said Gregory.

Gregory was a standout last season, but has been even better this year after deciding to participate in just one sport.

She's no longer player soccer.

"Not having soccer this year has kind of helped her body recover a little bit better," said Pierce. "So you're actually seeing her full potential right now and it's only going to get better."

The time spent with a second sport was keeping her from time on the track.

"Last year, I really didn't get to do the workouts for track because i was always at soccer practice," said Gregory.

Now she's all track and dominating all over the track.

Her main events are the 200 meter dash, 400 meter run, 4x100 meter relay and 4x400 meter relay.

But this week she tried the 800 meter run for the first time.

And guess what?

"She almost broke that record, also," said Pierce.

Just two seconds away from another record.

"It was actually kind of fun," said Gregory. "And I have never felt that much pain in my life. Ever."

But, in a season of highs, Gregory says nothing beats the moment when she and three teammates broke the all-time Kansas 4x400 meter relay record.

The record had stood for 42 years.

"It's just such a team thing," Gregory said. "And it's just awesome that we got to do it together."

