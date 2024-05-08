Hy-Vee & Pepsi Athlete of the Week: Lee's Summit North's Devan Mathis posts top time in 300-meter hurdles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A state title would be music to Devan Mathis' ears.

"He could have a shot at four state titles in four events," said Eric Davis, Lee's Summit North's track and field coach.

The Lee's Summit North junior competes in the 4x4 and 4x2 relays on top of the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles.

"He is among one of the best 110-meter hurdlers in the state; he is also the best 300-meter hurdler in the state," Davis said, describing Mathis.

He's the best in the hurdles, but Mathis actually prefers the team relays much more.

"I'm proud of myself, but I'm always looking to see how I can improve, especially in this sport, and so I'm just like, 'What can I do next?'" Mathis said.

Crossing accomplishments off of his list, Mathis said his next goal is to set the school record in the 300-meter hurdles.

"For the 300-meter hurdles it's 37.46, and I'm at 37.6," Mathis said.

Working to up his speed, Mathis can also hit a high note.

He told KSHB 41 that his family gave him his talent when it comes to track and field, but doesn't know where his singing voice came from.

"I just kind of sucked at art in middle school, so I chose to do choir, and I was good at it, and it was kind of surprising because that's something that not anyone else in my family did," Mathis said.

Gifted with talent on the track, and on the mic.

"It wouldn't surprise me at all if he turned into a professional singer, because he's just as accomplished with that too," Davis said.

—