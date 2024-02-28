Hy-Vee Pepsi Athlete of the Week: Olathe West senior Madut Bol

OLATHE, Kan. — Playing basketball at a high level runs in the family of Madut Bol.

"I think when someone in your family achieves great heights, I think it helps you think that, 'Hey, I can do that too," said Pat Butler, head boys basketball coach at Olathe West.

Madut Bol is a senior at Olathe West High School.

From a young age, he learned the game from his older brother, Bol Bol, who plays in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns.

"I started playing against him when I was little," Madut Bol said. " He'd always beat me."

It's that sibling rivalry that helped Madut fall in love with basketball.

"Just playing it really, just everything about it, teammates, I just love it," said Bol.

Madut is averaging 12 points per game this season grabs a handful of rebounds each game.

While his stats are modest, his impact on the team this season is not.

"He's shooting 40% from three, which is really good," said Butler. "He's made over 40 three's this year."

Madut's about 6 foot three inches tall, a foot shorter than his well-known family members, but his coach says his game is on the rise.

"I think Madut's best basketball is still ahead of him and I hope someone gives him an opportunity," said Butler.

With only a couple months left in the school year, Madut is unsure where he'll go to college

But he hopes whatever college he chooses, it involves the sport he grew to love.

"I've heard from a few colleges and I'd like to play basketball in college," said Bol.

Olathe West (14-6) plays in the sub-state tournament Wednesday when the Owls take on Olathe East (11-9).