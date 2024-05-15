Hy-Vee & Pepsi Athletes of the Week: Pembroke Hill tennis duo, double partners tout unique friendship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pair of standout seniors with a unique friendship are powering Pembroke Hill’s tennis team to high expectations entering the upcoming state tournaments.

“Me and Andy (Greaves) have been playing together for a long time," Pembroke Hill senior Topher Thornberry said Wednesday as the two claimed Hy-Vee & Pepsi High School Athlete of the Week awards.

“I’ve known them since they first started playing in 10 and under events," Pembroke Hill head tennis coach Scott Hanover said. "And they've just always been super close to each other."

So close, the pair is even committed to the same college, pursuing tennis dreams at the next level of Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee.

“It's a great thing to receive because I think we’ve worked really hard, and we've put in a lot of time, and so it's kind of nice to be recognized too," Greaves said.

Thornberry talked about what winning the award meant to him as well.

“I think it means that I've done something well, and I think I've performed at a decent level at least, and I'm glad that people have noticed. It makes me really happy,” Thornberry said.

