Kansas City, Kansas, high school athletes will soon showcase their talents on district's new TV network

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Top-notch high school athletes in the Kansas City, Kansas, School District will soon showcase their talents on the district's new TV network.

The KCKPS Sports Network debuts Tuesday, Feb. 6

Games will be shown live on the district's YouTube channel, and Meadowlark League games (the district's league) will be recorded and replayed on the KCKPS TV Channel 18 on Spectrum Cable Network, according to a school district news release.

“What an amazing opportunity the KCKPS Sports Network will provide our scholar-athletes and coaches," KCKPS Athletic Director Samuel Simmons Sr. said in the release. "It will be our avenue to showcase all the hard work, time, and effort our scholar-athletes and coaches commit to continued growth and development necessary to improve the competitive product throughout our district."

Through the network, KCKPS students will learn about sports television production, providing play-by-play and sideline reporting, along with camera work, video editing and other jobs needed to put on a first-class broadcast.

“Launching the KCKPS Sports Network is a point of pride for me as a KCKPS team member," said Dr. Danira Fernanez-Flores, KCKPS executive director of Diploma+ College and Careers Instructional Programs. "This project underscores our district's dedication to real-world learning while highlighting the exceptional talents of our scholars and our student-athletes. The collaborative effort across various departments demonstrates our united commitment as one team, prioritizing the success and growth of every student in our district."

The first game to be televised will be a boys basketball battle. Sumner Academy goes on the road to face JC Harmon High School at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The first girls basketball game to be aired will be a 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9, match featuring Sumner Academy at Washington High School.

