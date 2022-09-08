Kearney, Olathe West head coaches named Chiefs high school coaches of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Kearney coach Logan Minnick and Olathe West coach T.J. O'Neill as high school coaches of the week Wednesday.

Kearney has started their season strong with away wins against Platte County in overtime and Fort Osage. The Bulldogs will start their two-game homestand on Friday as they face Smithville in their home opener.

"We are very excited for this program recognition for a big team win," Minnick said in a statement. "We have an outstanding group of players and assistant coaches who are pouring their hearts and souls into KMO Football."

Olathe West started the season on a high note with a dominant win over Lawrence Free State. The Owls play Lawrence in their home opener on Friday.

"Our coaching staff did a tremendous job of preparing our guys against a tough opponent," O'Neill said. "Our team is a really special group of guys. They love football, love to work, and really enjoy each other's success."

With the honor, both schools will also receive a $500 Coach of the Week grant from the Hunt Family Foundation. Additionally, both coaches will be presented with certificates and footballs signed by head coach Andy Reid to recognize their honors.