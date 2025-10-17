Kickoff times of multiple KC-area high school football games moved due to storm chances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to the increasing chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday, the kickoff times of multiple high school football games across the Kansas City area have been adjusted.

According to KSHB 41 Meteorologist Caleb Chevalier, a handful of showers and thunderstorms will make their way into the region later this evening, with the most probable arrival time around 8 p.m.

Chevalier said severe weather is not expected, but a couple of thunderstorms could be on the stronger side, containing small hail and gusty winds. In general, lightning will be the main hazard with this activity.

The full list of games that have moved their kickoffs is below.



Blue Springs High School vs. Blue Springs South High School moved to 6 p.m.

🚨CAT CLASH TIME CHANGED to a 6pm Kickoff🚨



Tonight's CAT CLASH kickoff at Peve Stadium has been moved to 6pm. Come out and support your #homegrown @bshsfootball..... pic.twitter.com/A7894jrXH0 — Jed Paulsen (@JJPaul53) October 17, 2025

Turner High School vs. Piper High School moved to 5 p.m.

Liberty High School vs. Oak Park High School moved to 6 p.m.

Liberty North High School vs. Rockhurst moved to 6 p.m.

Lee’s Summit West vs. Lee’s Summit North moved to 6 p.m.

Lee’s Summit High School vs. Staley moved to 6 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Blue Valley Northwest moved to 6 p.m.

De Soto High School vs. Blue Valley Southwest moved to 6 p.m.

Game Day



Take Note of time change from 7pm to 6PM



VS De Soto High School

Ant DAC#IWill pic.twitter.com/mbHFk5srXX — Blue Valley Southwest Football (@bvsw_wolfpack) October 17, 2025

