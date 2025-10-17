Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsLocal SportsHigh School

Actions

Kickoff times of multiple KC-area high school football games moved due to storm chances

Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Friday night forecast
Liberty High School football stadium.png
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to the increasing chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday, the kickoff times of multiple high school football games across the Kansas City area have been adjusted.

According to KSHB 41 Meteorologist Caleb Chevalier, a handful of showers and thunderstorms will make their way into the region later this evening, with the most probable arrival time around 8 p.m.

Chevalier said severe weather is not expected, but a couple of thunderstorms could be on the stronger side, containing small hail and gusty winds. In general, lightning will be the main hazard with this activity.

KSHB 41 Friday night forecast

The full list of games that have moved their kickoffs is below.

  • Blue Springs High School vs. Blue Springs South High School moved to 6 p.m.

  • Turner High School vs. Piper High School moved to 5 p.m.

  • Liberty High School vs. Oak Park High School moved to 6 p.m.
  • Liberty North High School vs. Rockhurst moved to 6 p.m.

  • Lee’s Summit West vs. Lee’s Summit North moved to 6 p.m.
  • Lee’s Summit High School vs. Staley moved to 6 p.m.

  • St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Blue Valley Northwest moved to 6 p.m.
  • De Soto High School vs. Blue Valley Southwest moved to 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.