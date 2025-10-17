KSHB 41 Weather | Series of weather changes today through Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm, breezy and dry through 4 PM, highs in the low 80s
- Periods of showers/T-Storms after 4 PM through the night, a few T-Storms may be strong
- Becoming nice for a few hours Saturday ahead of a 2nd cold front by evening
- Windy & cooler with a few showers Saturday night
- Great weather for football Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy & warm with an increasing chance of showers, T-Storms after 4 PM
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
High: 83°
Tonight: Periods of showers & T-Storms. Some may be strong with hail/20-40 mph wind gusts
Wind: Gusty in T-Storms
Low: 58º
Saturday: Showers/T-Storms end 5-7 AM then partly cloudy & nice into the afternoon. It will become windy & cooler with a few showers/T-Storms after 4-5 PM into Saturday night.
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
High: 77°
Sunday: Great fall football weather! Mostly sunny, breezy & cool. It will be breezy & cool for tailgating with temperatures warming from the 40s to low 50s.
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Low: 45° High: 66°
