Lawrence schools to keep gymnastics program following Title IX report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After much back and forth, gymnastics will remain an option as a high school sport in the Lawrence School District.

In December 2021, the district proposed ending the gymnastics program at both Lawrence and Free State high schools, right after Free State High School brought home a state title.

The recommendation came due to the cost of equipment and storage, as well as safety concerns.

There was also a decline in the number of female participants in high school sports, according to the district.

A Title IX report requested by the school board proposed that should the district eliminate gymnastics, it should also eliminate programs that catered to male student-athletes or add more programs to cater to female student-athletes.

Given the report, Superintendent Dr. Anthony Lewis told the board the gymnastics program would continue in the fall and the district will continue research.