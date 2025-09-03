Lee's Summit North football coach Jason Rogers resigns

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — One of the top high school football programs in the Kansas City area is looking for a new head coach, one week into the season.

Amid violations, Jason Rogers has resigned as head football coach of Lee's Summit North.

"Today, the district accepted the coaching resignation of head coach Jason Rogers, effective immediately," Lee's Summit North principal Dr. Tim Collins said Wednesday in a letter to families. "We are committed to supporting our players through this period of change."

Rogers was originally suspended three games for violations related to practice during no-contact days over the summer.

Those violations were self-reported by Lee's Summit North to the Missouri State High School Athletics Association.

But according to a Collins' letter, more violations were uncovered.

"I am disappointed to share that since Aug. 1, additional violations have occurred," wrote Collins. "Specifically, a few students participating in practices without fully completing their physicals or the registration process."

Rogers took over as head coach in 2024 after Jamar Mozee left for a job on the Nebraska coaching staff.

Assistant coach Deron Washington had taken over during Rogers' suspension and will continue to serve as interim head coach.

"I know this is not the start to the season anyone wanted, and I recognize how disappointing and disruptive this has been for our athletes," Collins said. "Please know that the decisions we make are rooted in protecting student safety and ensuring positive experiences."