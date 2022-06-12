Watch
Lee’s Summit North’s Cierra Harrison named Gatorade Missouri Softball Player of the Year

Posted at 7:38 PM, Jun 11, 2022
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit North High School's Cierra Harrison was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Missouri Softball Player of the Year on Friday.

Harrison led Lee’s Summit North to a 25-10 record this past season. She had a 20-7 record with a 1.03 ERA.

The right-handed pitcher struck out 369 batters in 176.1 innings of work. Harrison only gave up 83 hits and 34 walks.

She is slated to play softball on scholarship at the University of Missouri-Columbia this fall.

Harrison is the first Gatorade Missouri Softball Player of the Year to be selected from Lee’s Summit North.

She is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award that will be announced later this month.

