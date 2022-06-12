Lee’s Summit North’s Cierra Harrison named Gatorade Missouri Softball Player of the Year

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit North High School's Cierra Harrison was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Missouri Softball Player of the Year on Friday.

Harrison led Lee’s Summit North to a 25-10 record this past season. She had a 20-7 record with a 1.03 ERA.

The right-handed pitcher struck out 369 batters in 176.1 innings of work. Harrison only gave up 83 hits and 34 walks.

Thank you @Gatorade for selecting me as the Missouri gatorade POY! I am extremely blessed to receive this honor! @Aces_SoftballKC @LSNsoftball https://t.co/KjYhIzoc92 — Cierra Harrison (@Cierra_h42) June 9, 2022

She is slated to play softball on scholarship at the University of Missouri-Columbia this fall.

Harrison is the first Gatorade Missouri Softball Player of the Year to be selected from Lee’s Summit North.

She is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award that will be announced later this month.

