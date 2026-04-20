Lee’s Summit West football coaches dismissed following internal investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The head coach, an assistant coach and a volunteer coach have been fired from the Lee’s Summit West High School football program following an investigation, the school told parents Monday.

The dismissals follow an internal investigation that revealed multiple students enrolled at Lee’s Summit West used fraudulent leases and utility bills to attend school despite not living within the boundaries.

“Recently, concerns were brought to the administration’s attention regarding potential violations of Missouri State High School Athletics Association bylaws,” Lee’s Summit West Principal Kayla Maid said in a letter Monday. “Following an internal review, we have identified residency violations involving several student-athletes who participated during the 2025 season.”

Maid said the district has shared its findings with Lee’s Summit police, noting that all the fraudulent documents appear connected to a single landlord.

The district has also self-reported its findings with MSHSAA and plans to “fully cooperate with all expectations.”

The school said it will forfeit all varsity and freshmen wins from 2025.

“At Lee’s Summit West, we hold high expectations for all programs and staff. These expectations ensure a safe, fair, positive experience for every student-athlete," Maid wrote. "As of today, Head Coach Willie Horn, assistant coach Bill Birmingham and volunteer coach Sean Thornton will no longer be a part of the football program."

The school said the head coaching position will be posted.

Maid also said the district is launching a review of expectations to “ensure a clear understanding of eligibility requirements and applicable bylaws among those involved in our programs.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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