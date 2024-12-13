Liberty High School football coach selected 2024 Chiefs Eric Driskell High School Coach of the Year

A coach who's spent three decades as a football coach at Liberty High School was named the Chiefs Erik Driskell High School Coach of the Year for 2024.

Chad Frigon led the Blue Jays to a 9-4 season.

The team won its first district title in nearly 20 years and advanced to the Missouri Class 6 semifinals.

They also beat arch-rival Liberty North High School twice during the season, including a 13-10 victory to advance to the Missouri Class 6, District 7, championship game.

Frigon received the award during an all-school assembly Dec. 10 during the Thomas A. Simone Awards ceremony, which honors the best high school football players in the metro area.

“I am so honored to be recognized with this award," Frigon said in a statement from the Kansas City Chiefs announcing his award. "Being a head coach is hardly a one-man job. There are so many people that have worked to make our program what it is. I have been lucky to be surrounded by great people. We are so appreciative of what the Chiefs do to promote high school football programs in Kansas City.”

Frigon has been the school's head varsity football coach for 14 years and has a won-loss record of 87-64.

The award is named for Erik Driskell, Blue Valley High School's head football coach, who died in 2017 at age 43.

Driskell, a beloved coach and teacher, won two state championships as a coach at Blue Valley High School and one as a player at the high school.

