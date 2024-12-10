LIVE | 2024 Simone Awards — Top high school footballer in Kansas City

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Kansas City-area high school football community is gathered this morning at Liberty High School to celebrate the best players across the area.

The annual awards ceremony recognizes the most outstanding player in the area.

Five players were named finalists for this year’s award:



Senior QB Tate Nagy, Blue Valley West

Senior WR Isaiah Mozee, Lee’s Summit North

Junior QB Rocco Marriott, Platte County

Senior RB Jaxon Hicks, Liberty

Senior QB Banks Bowen, Lawrence

Watch KSHB 41’s live streaming coverage in the video player below, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Last week, several players earned recognition for their accomplishments (winners in bold).

The Frank Fontana Award recognizes the most outstanding player at smaller high schools in the area.

Finalists:



Sophomore QB Carter Temple, Kearney

Senior QB Kobe Westphal, Warrensburg

Senior QB Jordan Haley, Braymer

Senior QB Marco Rodriguez, Bishop Miege

The Buck Buchanan Award recognizes the best linebacker, defensive or offensive lineman.

Finalists:



Senior LB/DE Jayden Woods, Mill Valley

Senior OL Andrew Babalola, Blue Valley Northwest

Senior LB Anthony Thompson, Fort Osage

Senior LB Dawson Merrit, Blue Valley

The Bobby Bell Award recognizes small-school linebackers, defensive or offensive linemen.

Finalists:



Senior LB Ashton Moore, Louisburg

Senior OL/DL Bo Smith, Chillicothe

Senior De Finn Cusick, Bishop Miege

Senior LB Theo Grace, Kearney

The Otis Taylor Award recognizes the best wide receiver or tight end in the Kansas City area.

Finalists:



Senior WR Larry Porter, Raytown

Junior WR Karsten Fiene, Lee’s Summit

Senior WR Isaiah Mozee, Lee’s Summit North

Senior WR Quin Myers, Blue Valley West

