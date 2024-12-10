LIVE | 2024 Simone Awards — Top high school footballer in Kansas City

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Kansas City-area high school football community is gathered this morning at Liberty High School to celebrate the best players across the area.
The annual awards ceremony recognizes the most outstanding player in the area.
Five players were named finalists for this year’s award:
- Senior QB Tate Nagy, Blue Valley West
- Senior WR Isaiah Mozee, Lee’s Summit North
- Junior QB Rocco Marriott, Platte County
- Senior RB Jaxon Hicks, Liberty
- Senior QB Banks Bowen, Lawrence
Watch KSHB 41’s live streaming coverage in the video player below, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Last week, several players earned recognition for their accomplishments (winners in bold).
The Frank Fontana Award recognizes the most outstanding player at smaller high schools in the area.
Finalists:
- Sophomore QB Carter Temple, Kearney
- Senior QB Kobe Westphal, Warrensburg
- Senior QB Jordan Haley, Braymer
- Senior QB Marco Rodriguez, Bishop Miege
The Buck Buchanan Award recognizes the best linebacker, defensive or offensive lineman.
Finalists:
- Senior LB/DE Jayden Woods, Mill Valley
- Senior OL Andrew Babalola, Blue Valley Northwest
- Senior LB Anthony Thompson, Fort Osage
- Senior LB Dawson Merrit, Blue Valley
The Bobby Bell Award recognizes small-school linebackers, defensive or offensive linemen.
Finalists:
- Senior LB Ashton Moore, Louisburg
- Senior OL/DL Bo Smith, Chillicothe
- Senior De Finn Cusick, Bishop Miege
- Senior LB Theo Grace, Kearney
The Otis Taylor Award recognizes the best wide receiver or tight end in the Kansas City area.
Finalists:
- Senior WR Larry Porter, Raytown
- Junior WR Karsten Fiene, Lee’s Summit
- Senior WR Isaiah Mozee, Lee’s Summit North
- Senior WR Quin Myers, Blue Valley West
—