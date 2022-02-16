Liberty High School wrestling on the hunt for a 3-peat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Liberty High School Wrestling team heads to state this weekend in Columbia, Missouri, on the hunt for their third consecutive state title in Class 4.

11 student athletes will make the trip, with six of those being seniors.

Head Coach Dustin Brewer said the weekend will be bittersweet.

“I’m excited cause I want to see those guys finish it out and achieve those goals, but also there is some sadness," he said.

Four of the six seniors will continue their wrestling careers on the collegiate level.

However, Wentric Williams will be playing Division I football at Western Illinois.

Williams said he will miss his teammates the most.

“Joking around, pushing each other, wrestling [and] talking trash, you know I think it's just more of a team thing I’m gonna miss," he said. "Like the team bond."

Senior Easton Hilton, who will wrestle at the University of Missouri next year, said his four years on the team have made him the young man he is today.

“From freshman year to senior year, and the person that I have turned into, just from being around these people every day," Hilton said.

Brewer said this is the largest senior class he's ever coached which makes it special, adding their leadership is what sets them apart.

“We hope that it comes together and they come together as a team," Brewer said. "I think they really have it this year.”

The 92nd Boys MSHSAA Wrestling Championships/4th Girls Wrestling Championships get underway on Friday at Mizzou Arena.